Choi secures British Open spot with Korea Open win

SEOUL: South Korea’s Choi Min-chel fired a two-under-par 69 in the final round on Sunday to win the Korea Open Golf Championship and secure a place in next month’s British Open.

The 29-year-old sank a 10-feet birdie on the final hole to finish with a total of 12-under-par 272 at the Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, two shots clear of compatriot and favourite Park Sang-hyun.

“This win goes out to my family and sponsors who have been behind me in every step of my career,” Choi said.“I’m really excited about going to Carnoustie and play in my first major. It’s like a dream come true and no words can express how delighted I’m right now.

“There will be many world class players at The Open and I can’t wait to compete against them.”Park, who won the Maekyung Open last month, also qualified for the 147th Open at Carnoustie in Scotland from July 19-22.

The Koreans dominated their home event with only Americans Kevin Na and John Catlin breaking the top 10 with their tied-fifth finish.