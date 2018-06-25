Breaking into World Cup club all in the mind for Belgium

MOSCOW: Eight goals in two victories prove Belgium are World Cup contenders but coach Roberto Martinez says breaking into the exclusive club of champions means winning mind games as much as matches on the pitch.

Before giving his squad a day off with their families after Saturday’s 5-2 Group G win over Tunisia, the Spaniard waved away talk of supplanting stuttering favourites like Germany or Brazil and acknowledged lapses in concentration and defensive frailties that will have to be tightened against England on Thursday.

But as important for Martinez, pressed whether Belgium are now a good bet for the trophy, was a need to build the players’ own expectations, balancing focus and self-confidence: “We’ve got used to it, try to work on it internally,” he said.

Only five countries have won in the past generation, he noted: “To be a favourite in a World Cup you need to have the know-how of winning a World Cup, or have a reference of a previous generation that has won the World Cup in modern times.”

Martinez has spoken before of self-doubt that held back France before they won the 1998 World Cup or Spain before the Euro 2008 triumph which paved the way for their 2010 World Cup success.

“(It) probably gives you an advantage psychologically if you’ve won it before or if you’ve got a direction from someone, a generation, that has won it before in your nation,” he said.

Belgium are looking for help from assistant coach Thierry Henry, France’s top scorer when they won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.“He offers us his winning mentality,” said midfielder Axel Witsel. “Titi is important. It’s how we can win the World Cup.”