Mon June 25, 2018
Newspost

June 25, 2018

Don’t isolate them

This refers to the letter ‘Are they not human?’ (June 22) by Muhammad Aqil Khan. The writer questioned us what makes children who are transgender different from others. It is unfortunate that these children are deprived of love of their own families who don’t think twice before kicking these children out of their homes as soon as they get to know about their reality. It is not their fault that they were born as people who are transgender. If their families will abandon them, who will stand by them and fight for their rights?

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

Comments

