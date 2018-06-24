CJ throws additional judge’s cellphone at Larkana court

LARKANA: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar got annoyed after he spotted a cellphone at the table of a local judge and threw it with a warning to avoid using the gadget while at work. Later, the CJ also ordered his immediate transfer. The CJ was on a visit to Larkana’s Chandka Hospital from where he also visited sessions courts to observe their hearings and proceedings. The CJ, during his round to the district and sessions court, picked up mobile phone of an additional judge and threw it on the table, saying “this should be kept at home”. He also asked the judge about number of cases he had heard from the morning. The additional judge replied he heard three cases. Justice Nisar expressed displeasure and said how justice could be ensured when the judicial process was this slow. He asked the judge to swiftly wrap up cases and ensure dispensation of justice speedily. The CJ also issued orders for transfer of three judges.

He also met the members of the legal fraternity and told them he would not be harassed by their protests and strikes.