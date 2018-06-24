Sun June 24, 2018
National

June 24, 2018

Rana Afzal among 9 candidates owe SNGPL Rs50m

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate and former state minister for finance Rana Afzal is included in nine candidates who are defaulter of Rs50 million of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered cases in this regard.

Also, an appeal against rejection of nomination papers of former MPA Haji Ilyas Ansari from PP-117 constituency has also been rejected.

The tussle between Rana Sanaullah group and Chaudhry Sher Ali group is also creating problems for the PML-N in Faisalabad.

Sources said distribution of tickets has further divided the party into smaller groups in the division.

