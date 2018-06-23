9 Indian security personnel wounded in IHK grenade attack

SRINAGAR: At least five Indian paramilitary troopers and four policemen were wounded Friday after the fighters carried out a grenade attack in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), police said.The grenade was hurled at a contingent of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Tral town of Pulwama district, about 46 kilometres south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of IHK.

Police said the grenade exploded with a bang, leaving the CRPF and police personnel wounded.

"Five CRPF personnel and four policemen were wounded today after militants lobbed a grenade towards them in Tral," a police official was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

"All of them have suffered splinter wounds in the attack and have been hospitalised."

Soon after the attack, police contingents rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt to nab the attackers.

A local news gathering agency said the region's indigenous militant outfit -- Hizbul Mujahideen claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier in the day, four fighters, a policeman and a civilian were killed in a gunfight in Anantnag district.