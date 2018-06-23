Pakistan lose to India in Masters Kabaddi

KARACHI: Pakistan were off to a disappointing start when they went 20-36 down to archrivals India in their Group A opener of the Masters Cup Kabaddi 2018 which began at the Al Wasl Sports Club in Dubai on Friday.

Pakistan, led by Nasir Ali, remained subdued right from the start with the Indian attack playing extremely well. At half time India were leading 22-9.

India also maintained pressure on Pakistan in the second half and went on to score point after point before eventually finishing with 36-20 to open their account.

Kenya are the other side in Pakistan’s group.

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation’s (PKF) Secretary General Mohammad Sarwar hoped that the team would beat India in the second game.“The issue was that our players travelled to Dubai last night and did not take rest which was very important. But I am sure we will show our game in our second group match against India,” said Sarwar, also a former international.

Sarwar is also scheduled to leave for Dubai on Saturday (today).Iran, South Korea and Argentina have been placed in Group B in the six-nation event. The competition is being held under double league system. And two leading sides in the end will qualify for the semi-finals which will be held on June 29. The final will be conducted on June 30.