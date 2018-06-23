Dysfunctional tubewell creates drinking water shortage

PESHAWAR: The people of Gunj Chowk locality are facing drinking water shortage as the tubewell has been out of order for the last seven days.

The residents complained that the tubewell, which provided them drinking water became dysfunctional on the first day of Eidul Fitr. They said it was repaired after two days but again stopped working, creating an extreme water shortage in the locality, which fell under the Union Council 19 of Peshawar.

The Mohallahs (neighbourhoods), which have been affected the most, are Gunj Chowk, Sheikhul Islam, Auliya, Daftar Bandaan, Bibi Zikri, Baqir Shah, Qazi Kheilaan, Kashmiri and Hooda mohallas.

Sheikhul Islam has the ancestral home of former president Yahya Khan. The family homes of senior politicians Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and late Haji Muhammad Adeel are located in Mohallah Hooda.

The residents said they were forced to fetch drinking water from other localities to meet the needs in this hot and humid weather.

The affected people said they had filed several complaints with the Water and Sanitation Services, Peshawar, to address the issue but to no avail.