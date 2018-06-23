Sat June 23, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2018

City facing 750mgd water shortage

Karachi has a population of over 20 million and the demand for water stands at 1,100 million gallons per day whereas only 350 million gallons per day (mgd) is supplied to the city.

Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KWSB) Managing Director Khalid Mehmood Shaikh said this while talking to The News on Friday. He said the demand rises during summers, making it difficult for the board to provide an adequate water supply. He said that during a cabinet meeting, the caretaker chief minister ordered extending all-out cooperation to the KWSB. He added that Karachi would get 100mgd additional water from Dhabeji Pumping Station by January next year.

