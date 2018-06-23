Sindh AG Zamir Ghumro resigns

Sindh Advocate General Zamir Ghumro on Friday tendered his resignation under Article 140 (4 ) of the constitution.

Tendering his resignation to the governor through the chief minister, he said he had offered his resignation to the provincial government before the caretaker set-up, but he was asked to continue in the interest of the province. He appreciated the elected provincial government and leadership under which it was working for reposing full confidence in him.

He said that although there was no requirement in the constitution and the law that the AG tender his resignation during the caretaker setup, like the governor of the province, he deemed it proper in the prevailing circumstances to step down. He requested the governor to accept his resignation forthwith. Ghumro mentioned that he contested important cases and was able to establish the right of the province to legislate and exercise its executive authority through its appointed officers.

He said he defended the constitutional autonomy of province after the passage of the 18th amendment, and appreciated the cooperation extended by the bar and civil the administration when he was in office.

The Supreme Court, hearing the Thar Coal Authority case, had expressed concern over the continuation in office by the AG in the caretaker set-up, observing the attorney general had also resigned as he had been appointed by the former federal government. Additional AG Malik Naeem Iqbal also submitted his resignation to the governor.