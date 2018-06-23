NA-141, NA-142 nominations approved

OKARA: The nomination papers of 11 candidates in NA-141 and 15 candidates in NA-142 have been approved. In NA-141, 11 candidates have been declared eligible to contest general elections. They include Syed Samsam Ali Bokhari, Chaudhry Nadeem Abbas Rubera, Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, Rai Ghulam Mujtaba Kharal, Dr Liaquat Ali Kausar and others. In NA-142, the nomination papers of 15 candidates have been approved. They include Rao Hassan Sikandar, Chaudhry Riazul Haq, Mian Abdur Rashid Booti, Haji Rashid Chaudhry and others. However, the PPP could not finalised the name of its candidates. It is clear that the real contest will take place between the PTI and the PML-N.