Drive carefully

Motorcycle crashes are more likely to cause severe injuries, fatalities and extensive medical costs than car accidents. According to a 2014 World Health Organization report, every year, 2.69 percent of Pakistanis die due to road accidents. It is no wonder that Pakistan is ranked 67th in the list of the countries that have a higher road accident prevalence rate. Another report by WHO in 2013 stated that by 2030, road accidents will become the fifth major cause of deaths. More than 50 percent of reported accidents in Pakistan involve motorcycles. Since a motorcyclist relies on two wheels rather than four, a lot depends on the driver’s balancing and driving abilities.

A motorcyclist is more likely to be hit than a car driver since it is easier for drivers to detect cars. An accident that would only dent a car and leave car driver uninjured can potentially paralyse a motorcyclist.In Pakistan, motorcyclists are usually reckless and do not abide by traffic rules. They tend to brea signals, driving off road etc.

Shakeel Khan

Swat