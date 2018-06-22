Khattak says PTI manifesto offers solution to all problems

NOWSHERA: Former chief minister Pervez Khattak said on Thursday the 11-point election manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) offered a solution to all the major problems faced by the country.

Speaking at various public meetings as part of the party election campaign here, he said the PTI would put the country on the path to development and prosperity after winning the forthcoming general election.

Pervez Khattak said his party’s government would ensure the development of the country in a real sense and change the decades-old system. He said that the PTI chief Imran Khan was the only ray of hope for the country and upheld merit and would ensure the people get speedy justice in future as well.

Criticising the rival political parties and its leaders, Pervez Khattak said that the status quo and traditional politicians were out again to hoodwink the people with new and attractive slogans, adding the people were mature and could not be fooled by this tested politicians.

The ex-chief minister said that these politicians plundered the national wealth and shifted capital abroad. He said that Imran Khan promoted awareness among the people and they could choose between and right and wrong.

Pervez Khattak said it was the efforts of Imran Khan and that a powerful family was held accountable for the first time in the history of the country. “Imran Khan spearheaded a campaign against corruption and corrupt and a powerful family is being held accountable,” he elaborated.

The former chief minister said now it was the right time to send the corrupt elements behind bars. He said after winning the election and forming the government, Imran Khan would bring back the capital the corrupt elite had shifted abroad.

Pervez Khattak said the previous PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa introduced reforms in the government departments and revamped the old system.

He said the government depoliticised the departments, adding the previous provincial government discouraged nepotism in recruitment and made these institutions accountable to people.

The former chief minister said that for the first time the PTI introduced the politics of serving the masses instead of promoting vested interest.

He said that the previous PTI-led government laid down the solid foundations for a transparent system in the province and restored public self-respect confidence in the government departments.

Pervez Khattak said the people were satisfied with the five years performance of the PTI and joining the party in droves. He hoped the PTI would sweep the general election and form government in Centre and all the four provinces.