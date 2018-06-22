Reply sought in violation of merit case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the Establishment Division federal secretary to submit a reply to alleged violation of merit in appointment of deputy permanent delegate of Pakistan to Unesco, France.

Dr Muhammad Babar Chohan, who secured second position in the examination by securing 68 per cent marks among five candidates, challenged the appointment of Nelofar Shahzad as a deputy permanent delegate to the Unesco.

The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that the respondent (Ms Shahzad) could hardly pass the written examination by obtaining 62 per cent marks but she managed to get her appointed due to strong political relations with the PML-N figures.

He said in such situation the only choice left with the government was to select the petitioner and issue a notification strictly on merit. The counsel argued that the appointment of the respondent appeared to be an example of nepotism, corrupt practice and unlawful political discretion of power by the former prime minister.

He asked the court to set aside the notification of the appointment for being unlawful and restrained the respondent from joining the post till the decision of the petition. Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi turned down the request for a stay, however, directed a federal law officer to ensure submission of a reply on behalf of the secretary, Establishment Division, by June 25.

Citizens advised to be careful in eating: Citizens are advised to remain careful in eating as after one month's fasting carelessness in eating can create trouble for their stomach. According to a press release issued here Thursday, Associate Professor of Medicine of Lahore General Hospital Dr Israrul Haq Toor has said in this regard that patients of blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes and cardiac should remain more careful and go slow in their intakes. He said excessive use of cold drinks for digestion can also be cause of diseases. He added that parents should keep watch on their children and their outside foods.

LGH: Medical Superintendent of Jinnah Hospital Lahore Dr Asim Hameed has said that four elevators are made fully functional in the hospital to facilitate patients and their attendants. According to a press release issued here Thursday, a total of eight lifts were installed in the hospital and among them, seven were out of order for long. The hospital administration got repaired the three lifts and the expenditures were borne by the philanthropists. He said that repair work of other two lifts has also been started and these will be rectified within two weeks with a cost of Rs19 lakh. This way, six lifts will be available to the patients and other people.