IGP seeks inquiry report on Korangi incident

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amjad Javed Saleemi has taken notice of reports regarding an alleged torture incident in the Korangi area of the city. A police statement issued on Thursday said that the IGP had sought an inquiry report from the deputy inspector general East and the senior superintendent of police of Korangi in this regard. He also ordered the SSP Investigation to carry out an investigation into the matter.
