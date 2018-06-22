Kyrgios blasts 32 aces to down Edmund at Queen’s

LONDON: Nick Kyrgios ended Britain’s hopes of a home-grown winner at Queen’s Club as the Australian smashed 32 aces in a 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 victory over Kyle Edmund on Thursday.

Kyrgios had spoiled Andy Murray’s first appearance after 11 months on the sidelines with a hip injury when he beat the five-time Queen’s winner in the first round on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old wasn’t content with seeing off Scotland’s finest and he survived a gruelling battle with Edmund, lasting two hours and 11 minutes, to eliminate the last Briton in the singles draw.

Kyrgios, ranked 21st, had complained of a hip injury as he let the first set slip away against Murray in lethargic fashion before recovering to beat his friend for the first time.But there was no sign of any lingering fitness problem en route to his first appearance in the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon warm-up event.