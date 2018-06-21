Thu June 21, 2018
National

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
June 21, 2018

PTI workers continue protest outside Imran’s residence

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) angry workers continued protest for the third consecutive day outside their party Chairman Imran Khan’s Banigala residence on Wednesday against alleged unjust distribution of party tickets for general elections.

The party’s parliamentary board was expected to have a review of some applications and announce its decision. However, nothing has come out in this connection. Disgruntled party workers have encamped outside Imran’s residence, vowing to leave only after the board’s decisions.

The party workers, hailing from Multan, said that Sikandar Bosan should not have been allotted a party ticket, who had recently joined the PTI, having nothing to his credit with regards to serving the party. Similarly, activists, who have come from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Battagram, Swabi and Karak continued their protest.

They alleged the party leadership neglected ideological workers at the time of allotting tickets. They said that they weren’t blackmailing Imran rather they were using a peaceful way, a democratic way that had been taught to them by none else but Imran himself.

