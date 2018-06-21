PML-N nominee confronted by locals in DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Constituents conveyed their displeasure to the PML-N-nominated candidate Sardar Jamal Khan Leghari on his return to the area after a span of five years here on Wednesday. Leghari was stopped by local residents during his visit to Ronghan area of his constituency in NA-192. In a video viral on social media, it can be seen that the people of the area remarked that they are seeing the face of their elected representative after five years. Leghari in his response said that he came to the area to convey his condolences rather than asking for votes. "How come you remember to convey condolences all of a sudden," a person among the crowd is seen asking the former legislator. Leghari stubbornly told the crowd that they are taking too much pride on ballot paper. During the conversation, Leghari repeatedly told the crowd to stop making his video. "I gave you a 42km road here," he claimed. To his surprise, a member of the crowd said that the people of the area got the facility not because of his personal favour but due to democracy in the country. To which he reacted, saying: "Shut up. I gave you the road. We all know how democracy works here." The protestors told the PML-N ticketholder that they will respond to him on the polling day.