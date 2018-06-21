Mueller says WC pressure ‘terrifically high’

SOCHI, Russia: Germany star Thomas Mueller says the reigning world champions are feeling the pressure as they prepare for this weekend’s game against Sweden at risk of an unthinkably premature exit.

Joachim Loew’s team are in a vulnerable position after starting their defence of the World Cup with a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mexico in Moscow on Sunday. “We have made ourselves vulnerable. We are self-critical enough to analyse the situation, but now we must look forwards together,” Mueller said at a press conference at the German team hotel in Sochi on Wednesday. “We have two important tasks in front of us. The pressure is terrifically high, but we won’t win both games if we beat ourselves up internally and look for the mistakes in each other.