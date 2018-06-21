Argentine Kicker gets six-year suspension for match-fixing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUENOS AIRES: Argentine tennis player Nicolas Kicker has been suspended for six years and fined $25,000 by the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) after being found guilty of match-fixing and other offences.
The 25-year-old, who reached a career-high ranking of 78 in June 2017, was found guilty of attempting to fix two ATP Challenger matches in Italy and Colombia in 2015.He also failed to co-operate with the TIU’s investigation.
“Argentinian tennis player Nicolas Kicker has been suspended for six years and fined $25,000 for committing match-fixing offences under the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program,” the TIU said in a statement on Tuesday.
Kicker’s sentence has been backdated to May, when he was found guilty by the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program, and half of his sentence is suspended, meaning the Argentine can return to the sport in May 2021.
