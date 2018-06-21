GDA demands inter-provincial reshuffle in bureaucracy

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) chief Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi on Wednesday demanded an inter-provincial reshuffle in bureaucracy in every province of the country during the rule of the caretaker governments to ensure free and fair general elections.

Pakistan Muslim League-Functional leader Rashidi, who is also known as the Pir Pagara, the spiritual leader of the Hur Jamaat, told the media at the Kingri House, his residence-cum-office, that bureaucracy has not been changed in Sindh in the past decade.

“Officers from Punjab should be posted in Sindh and vice versa,” he said, demanding the same formula for Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He argued that the officers appointed by political parties previously in power can benefit the parties during the electioneering process.

The GDA chief criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), saying that the deterioration seen in the province in the past 10 years is unprecedented in the country’s 71 years of existence. He said Sindh’s economy has collapsed during the past two consecutive terms of the PPP. “If there had been no rigging in the previous [2013] elections, then the [previous similar] alliance would have won. But the PPP would not be able to make it to power this time.”

He claimed that this time round the alliance is likely to be in such a position that it would be able to make a government of its own. The GDA, an alliance of mainstream, nationalist parties and influential families disgruntled with the PPP, was formed in October 2017 by Rashidi. Former Sindh chief ministers Ghous Ali Shah and Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Qaumi Awami Tehreek chief Ayaz Latif Palijo, the Mirzas of Badin and the Abbasis of Larkana are its members.

Rashidi said the alliance has been in talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other “important” political groups over seat adjustments. He vowed that if they are able to form the next government, they will try to address and resolve issues, such as unemployment, being faced by the people of the province.

Former National Assembly speaker Fehmida Mirza told the news conference that the GDA is fielding candidates in all districts across the province, and their final list will be issued as soon as the decision on the awarding of tickets is made.

She said that in some of the districts they have as many as two or three candidates, but among them only one would be selected to contest the elections. Seconding the demand of a reshuffle in bureaucracy, she said the caretaker set-up in the province seems to be a continuation of the previous government, and called for changing the DCs and the SSPs.

She claimed that many corrupt people have been allowed to participate in the July 25 elections during the scrutiny process. She urged the returning officers and the National Accountability Bureau to stop them.

She said that if the GDA’s demands are not met within a week, the alliance will take to the streets in protest. She also demanded that the army should look after the ballot boxes to prevent rigging on polling day.

Addressing the media next, Palijo asked the provincial election commissioner to take notice of a “biased” fight. He complained that despite repeated acknowledgement, the concerns of his colleagues in the alliance are not being resolved.

He said the bureaucrats in the province have been awarded with promotions and perks by the PPP government in the past decade, so keeping this in view they should be transferred to other provinces.

He also claimed that the public money is being spent on political advertisements. He admitted that the GDA chief has been corresponding with PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi for possible seat adjustments between the two political forces in the province.