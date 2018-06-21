Gridlocks and deadlocks

This is to draw the attention of the traffic authorities to the main arteries in Karachi that are facing heavy traffic gridlocks due to ineffective planning strategies. Heavy vehicles like dumpers, tractor trawlers and tankers are allowed to move on the roads during the day without any restrictions. Owing to loaded heavy vehicle movement, many roads in the city are badly damaged, and the government has failed to repair them since several years.

In 2007, the Supreme Court directed the traffic police to immediately stop the entry of heavy vehicles in the city during the daytime. However, the order has not implemented in letter and spirit. The authorities concerned must look into this matter. These heavy vehicles have been damaging roads. In addition, tankers, tractor and trolleys are also the primary causes of fatal accidents in the city.

Sadia Ajmal

Karachi