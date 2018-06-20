Vince ton sees Hampshire into Lord’s final

LONDON: Hampshire captain James Vince led from the front with a brilliant century as his side beat Yorkshire on Monday to book their place in the One-Day Cup final at Lord’s.

Vince may be out of the England reckoning at present, but his 171 in Hampshire’s semi-final total of 348 for nine at Southampton was a reminder of his talent. It proved all too much for visitors Yorkshire, who had five players away on England duty for the one-day international series with Australia. The White Rose could only manage 241 in reply, with Hampshire and England spinner Liam Dawson taking four for 47. Vince, batting at number three, went to a hundred off just 83 balls before his second six, struck over long-on, took him to 150 in style.

He was eventually caught in the deep off Adam Lyth. Yorkshire suffered a setback in their chase when India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was undone by a rising delivery from South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn that took the shoulder of the bat before finding it way to Jimmy Adams at second slip.