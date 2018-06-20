Pak team set to feature in Asian Sailing

KARACHI: A 13-member Pakistan’s sailing team, carrying 11 sailors and two officials, is set to feature in the 17th Asian Sailing Championship 2018 which will begin at Jakarta National Sailing Center from June 21-25.

Pakistan Sailing Federation (PSAF) spokesman Tofique Ahmed told ‘The News’ on Tuesday that in the event, which was formally launched on Tuesday at the venue which will be utilized for the 18th Asian Games, as many as 250 sailors from more than 15 countries are participating.

Tofique said that on Wednesday (today) practice races would be held.

Squad: 470: Khalid Hussain, Rehmanullah, Laser Standard: Najeebullah Khan, Mohammad Tanvir, Laser 4.7 (girls): Hanna Fatima, Laser 4.7 (boys): Ali Bin Nasir, Mohammad Awais, RS:X: Qasim Abbas, Tariq Ali, Optimist: Abdullah Akram and Mohammad Ahmed, Officials: Commander Mohammad Akram Tariq (coach), Commodore Mohammad Iftikhar Malik (manager).