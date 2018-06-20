Wed June 20, 2018
National

June 20, 2018

Nomination papers rejected

JHANG: Nomination papers of former federal minister Sheikh Waqas Akram, his father former PML-N MNA Sheikh M Akram and Maulana M Ahmed Ludhianavi were rejected by the returning officer of NA-115 Jhang for allegedly concealing their criminal cases on Tuesday. The nomination papers of former PML-N MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana (now a PTI ticket-holder) and Syeda Sughra Imam (now an independent candidate) were approved.

