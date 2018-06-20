Nomination papers rejected

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JHANG: Nomination papers of former federal minister Sheikh Waqas Akram, his father former PML-N MNA Sheikh M Akram and Maulana M Ahmed Ludhianavi were rejected by the returning officer of NA-115 Jhang for allegedly concealing their criminal cases on Tuesday. The nomination papers of former PML-N MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana (now a PTI ticket-holder) and Syeda Sughra Imam (now an independent candidate) were approved.
JHANG: Nomination papers of former federal minister Sheikh Waqas Akram, his father former PML-N MNA Sheikh M Akram and Maulana M Ahmed Ludhianavi were rejected by the returning officer of NA-115 Jhang for allegedly concealing their criminal cases on Tuesday. The nomination papers of former PML-N MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana (now a PTI ticket-holder) and Syeda Sughra Imam (now an independent candidate) were approved.
Comments