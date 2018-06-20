Hot, dry weather returns

LAHORE: Hot and dry weather returned to the provincial capital on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting western parts and its adjoining areas. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, isolated rain-thundershower is expected in Malakand division, Fata and Gilgit-Baltistan.