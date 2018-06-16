Interest-free loan: Rs50 million given to 1,500 deserving families

FAISALABAD: Rs50 million was disbursed among 1,500 deserving families as interest-free loan under Akhuwat Micro Finance in collaboration with Chief Minister Self Employment Scheme.

Addressing a ceremony at the central mosque of the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar said one third people were living below the poverty line in the country and poverty could be alleviated through education and skilled manpower.

He lauded the efforts of the Akhuwat for the people.

He said the life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) guides us in every sphere of life.

The VC said Akhuwat was making all-possible efforts to alleviate poverty in society.

Akhuwat senior officer Dr Khalid Shouq said interest-free loan with special focus for deserving people was the hallmark step that would address their problems and result in prosperity.

Dr Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Javed and Khalid Mehmood of Akhuwat, UAF Dr Abdul Rasheed, Dr Farah Naveed and other notables also spoke.