Man kills woman on refusing marriage proposal

FAISALABAD: Geo News on Thursday obtained the close-circuit television (CCTV) footage of a murder of young woman earlier this week on the city’s Sargodha Road over her refusal to marry her attacker.

According to the FIR registered at the Sargodha Road Police Station, Mehvish, the deceased who was 18-year old when she was killed, was employed at a bus company.

Abrar, a security guard employed at the same company, wished to marry her, but she refused, consequent to which he followed her and shot her to death publicly five days ago.

The CCTV video obtained by Geo News shows that Mehvish was approached by Abrar when she was getting ready to go home from work, whence he cornered her on a stairwell in a street and held her at gunpoint. He is seen to have exchanged some words with her, right after which he opens fire on her, killing her instantly.

Abrar attempted to escape the scene of the crime but other employees at the bus stand caught him and handed him over to police. Mehvish was the sole breadwinner of her family after the death of her father.