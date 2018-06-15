Pre-monsoon rains likely to start tomorrow

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that pre-monsoon rain is likely to start from Saturday in Pakistan.

According to an official handout issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority on Thursday, moist currents will start to penetrate on Friday and rain-thundershower is expected in the country.

Like other parts of the country, rain-thundershower with gusty winds/dust storm is also expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during Eid days. All the deputy commissioners of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were asked to take precautionary measures and remain alert during the period.