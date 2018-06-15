Sattar’s form for NA-241 okayed; NA-247 decision withheld till 19th

The nomination papers of Farooq Sattar for National Assembly constituency NA-241 were approved by the returning officer on the third day of scrutiny on Thursday, and the decision on his nomination for NA-247 has been withheld until June 19.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Sattar have submitted his papers to contest the July 25 general elections in three constituencies, including NA-245, for which he will have to appear again in court after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Talking to journalists at the city courts, he hoped that the Bahadurabad and PIB factions of the party would unite before the elections, understanding that the divide could dent their vote bank. The MQM-P divided into the PIB and Bahadurabad groups, spearheaded by Sattar and Amir Khan, respectively, on February 5.

Sattar said that the MQM could not fight parties with more resources and wealth in the elections and asked Bahadurabad to think of it as a conspiracy to sideline the MQM from the political scene. He added that all MQM candidates should have the electoral symbol of the kite.

Talking to media persons separately, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the MQM-P convener, asked Sattar to come and join office at Bahadurabad. He said that party would also award him a ticket to contest the polls if he came back.

The returning officers also approved the nomination forms of the MQM-P’s Kanwar Naveed Jamil for PS-126, Khawaja Izharul Hasan for PS-124 and Kamran Tessori for NA-255 and PS-96, Mohajir Ittehad Tehreek’s Salim Haider for NA-254, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Pak Sarzameen Party’s Hassan Sabir for PS-104 and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Ali Zaidi for NA-244.