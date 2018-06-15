Fri June 15, 2018
National

June 15, 2018

21 posts of female lecturers

PESHAWAR: The KP Public Service Commission (PSC) has finalised selection against 21 posts of female lecturers for maths, three posts of female lecturer for statistics (BPS-17) in Higher Education Department and conveyed its recommendation to the concerned department. The in-charge Media Cell Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission said in a communiqué on Thursday.

