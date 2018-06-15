tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The KP Public Service Commission (PSC) has finalised selection against 21 posts of female lecturers for maths, three posts of female lecturer for statistics (BPS-17) in Higher Education Department and conveyed its recommendation to the concerned department. The in-charge Media Cell Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission said in a communiqué on Thursday.
PESHAWAR: The KP Public Service Commission (PSC) has finalised selection against 21 posts of female lecturers for maths, three posts of female lecturer for statistics (BPS-17) in Higher Education Department and conveyed its recommendation to the concerned department. The in-charge Media Cell Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission said in a communiqué on Thursday.
Comments