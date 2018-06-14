Collaboration struck to improve gas infrastructure in remote areas

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar through Centre for Intelligent Systems and Network Research (CISNR) will collaborate with Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to improve the gas infrastructure in remote areas.

A presentation, “Fix it”, was given by the CISNR which was aimed at finding solution for innovative gas theft leakage detection solution introduced by the CISNR which it has already developed in a project funded by IGNITE, National ICT R&D fund.

The CISNR-presented “Fix It” application allows consumers to anonymously register complaints by sharing the location and picture of gas leakages, low gas pressure, gas theft such as meter by passing, meter tampering, underground connections or other anomalies so that corrective actions can be taken by SNGPL officials. The presentation was attended by Engr. Saqib Arbab, GM SNGPL, Dr. Gul Muhammad Khan, Director CISNR, technical staff of SNGPL, technical and marketing teams of CISNR.

Dr Gul Muhammad Khan gave overview of the cost-effective solution that CISNR had developed to monitor and meter the gas infrastructure and provides efficient leakage detection through sensor network. Dr Gul elaborated the innovation of CISNR about the use of the gas pipeline for communication, detection of location of gas pipe leakage and its benefits in long run for the SNGPL.