Rashid’s career should end: Sana

LAHORE: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said AML chief Sheikh Rashid’s career should be ended in a political ground. Commenting on the Supreme Court decision in Rashid’s case, Sana said the disqualification of politicians had negative effects and he did not support the ouster of politicians through judiciary.
