PPP, MQM-P accused of spending public money on poll campaigns

PSP chief Mustafa Kamal has claimed that his party will make a clean sweep in Karachi in the upcoming general election.

Talking to journalists outside the ECP office on Tuesday after the scrutiny of his nomination papers, he said the PSP faced a competition from those political parties which were spending on their election campaigns the money allocated for water provision and garbage disposal.

Citing the voters’ difference between an NA constituency in Malir and another in District South, he said that the gerrymandering in delimitations was tantamount to pre-poll rigging. He accused the PPP and the MQM-P of spending development funds on their campaigns.

“The flags and banners put up across the city [by these parties] are all from the money that has been stolen from the public. The fund that should have been spent to redress the water and garbage woes of the city is being spent for political motives.” Kamal said that the whole campaigning was an attempt by these parties to gain power and loot the pubic again.