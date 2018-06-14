Thu June 14, 2018
National

June 14, 2018

Road accident

LALAMUSA: A man died in a road accident on Wednesday. A mini-truck hit a loader rickshaw near the Railways Road, killing Shawaiz, son of Tahir, of Mohallah Karimpura, on the spot. The rickshaw driver sustained critical injuries.

