Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: A man died in a road accident on Wednesday. A mini-truck hit a loader rickshaw near the Railways Road, killing Shawaiz, son of Tahir, of Mohallah Karimpura, on the spot. The rickshaw driver sustained critical injuries.
LALAMUSA: A man died in a road accident on Wednesday. A mini-truck hit a loader rickshaw near the Railways Road, killing Shawaiz, son of Tahir, of Mohallah Karimpura, on the spot. The rickshaw driver sustained critical injuries.
Comments