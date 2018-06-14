KMBL, AKRSP to boost GB’s economy

ISLAMABAD: Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) has entered in to an agreement with Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) for value chain partnership in Gilgit-Baltistan region, a statement said.

Under this agreement, AKRSP will support KMBL in developing customised financials services as per the needs of the region’s people. The aim is to increase financial inclusion in the area and give the locals an opportunity to reach their optimal economic potential.

The signing ceremony between the two entities was attended by Ghalib Nishtar, president – KMBL and Muzzaffar Uddin, GM – AKRSP, including senior management.

They both also agreed upon carrying out awareness campaigns to increase understanding about the benefits of formal financial services – on an individual and community level.