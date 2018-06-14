Thu June 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

June 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

KMBL, AKRSP to boost GB’s economy

ISLAMABAD: Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) has entered in to an agreement with Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) for value chain partnership in Gilgit-Baltistan region, a statement said.

x
Advertisement

Under this agreement, AKRSP will support KMBL in developing customised financials services as per the needs of the region’s people. The aim is to increase financial inclusion in the area and give the locals an opportunity to reach their optimal economic potential.

The signing ceremony between the two entities was attended by Ghalib Nishtar, president – KMBL and Muzzaffar Uddin, GM – AKRSP, including senior management.

They both also agreed upon carrying out awareness campaigns to increase understanding about the benefits of formal financial services – on an individual and community level.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar