Wed June 13, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2018

4 youths tortured for eve-teasing

GUJRANWALA: Four youth were tortured by the people for eve teasing here in Garjakh area on Tuesday. Reportedly, girls were returning home from the seminary when some boys started teasing them. On seeing this, the passersby rushed there and held the four boys. The citizens tied the boys with an electric pole and tortured them brutally. Later, they handed them over to Garjakh police.

