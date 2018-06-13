Wet Eid likely

Islamabad : If weathermen are to be believed, then it will be pouring with rain in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on the imminent Eidul Fitr days to cheer up the local residents.

The two-day religious festival, popularly known as ‘Meethi Eid’, is likely to begin on June 16.

The government has already announced four public holidays on account of Eid from June 15 to June 18. The private organisations will follow suit.

According to an official of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the pre-monsoon rains will begin in the middle of the current month and thus, promising a wet Eid.

He said the pre-monsoon rains would last until the end of the month. The official said the monsoon would begin in the first week of July.