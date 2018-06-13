Wed June 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Wet Eid likely

Islamabad : If weathermen are to be believed, then it will be pouring with rain in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on the imminent Eidul Fitr days to cheer up the local residents.

x
Advertisement

The two-day religious festival, popularly known as ‘Meethi Eid’, is likely to begin on June 16.

The government has already announced four public holidays on account of Eid from June 15 to June 18. The private organisations will follow suit.

According to an official of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the pre-monsoon rains will begin in the middle of the current month and thus, promising a wet Eid.

He said the pre-monsoon rains would last until the end of the month. The official said the monsoon would begin in the first week of July.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar