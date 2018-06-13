Wed June 13, 2018
June 13, 2018

Robbers arrested

PESHAWAR: The police on Tuesday arrested two robbers involved in snatching cellular phone and other valuables from a woman, who was shopping for Eid. An official said that police started chasing robbers when they snatched purse and cellular phone from a woman on Faqirabad flyover near Government College Chowk. The police managed to intercept both the robbers.

