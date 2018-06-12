AO bags MA Shah Cricket trophy

KARACHI: AO Clinic clinched the title after beating Sparco Paints by seven wickets in the final of the 23rd Dr MA Shah Trophy 2018 here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium on Monday.Lahore’s Sparco Paints posted 173-5 in the allotted 20 overs with Taimur Sultan blasting 63 off just 34 balls, having hit three sixes and four fours.

Hafiz Sudais chipped in with a 28-ball 51which carried four sixes and the same number of fours. Danyal Rajput struck 34-ball 33 with five fours and one six. Left-arm leg-spinner Saadat Munir got 2-27. In response, AO Clinic achieved the target with two balls to spare after losing three wickets in the process. The hero behind AO Clinic victory was Shahbaz Javed who blasted fine 106 off only 66 balls. He hammered eight sixes and six fours in his whirlwind knock, Nadeem Javed made a 37-ball 44 with four fours and one six. Left-arm leg-spinner Asfand Mehran got 2-25. Major General Saeed Ahmed, DG Rangers Sindh, graced the closing ceremony as chief guest.

Muhammad Rehan and Riaz Khan supervised the match while Bilal Aziz was the official scorer. The winners were handed over Rs 800,000 with a super power motorbike while the runners-up received Rs 500,000 and a super power motorbike. Shahbaz Javed got richer by Rs 25,000 as man of the final. He was also declared as man of the tournament and was given a motorbike. Test cricketer Moeen Khan also gave him one hundred dollar as special prize.