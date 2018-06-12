Blood Donor Day on June 14

Islamabad : Like other parts of the globe, World Blood Donor Day will be marked on June 14 (Thursday) in Pakistan to raise awareness of the problem and thank donors worldwide.

Many events are held around the world on June 14 to mark World Blood Donor Day.

These include football matches, concerts and mobile blood donation clinics.

In 2011, the World Health Organisation (WHO) called upon communities world-wide to symbolically ‘paint the world red’ by colouring, covering or lighting monuments and landmarks.

Despite about 92 million yearly blood donations worldwide, safe blood is constantly on high demand, especially in developing countries.

World Blood Donor Day falls on the birthday of Karl Landsteiner (June 14, 1868).

He created the ABO blood group system, which is still used today to ensure the safety of blood transfusions.

The event serves to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood and to raise awareness of the need for regular blood donations to ensure the quality, safety and availability of blood and blood products for patients in need.

Transfusion of blood and blood products helps save millions of lives every year.

It can help patients suffering from life-threatening conditions live longer and with a higher quality of life, and supports complex medical and surgical procedures.

It also has an essential, life-saving role in maternal and child care and during the emergency response to man-made and natural disasters.

A blood service that gives patients access to safe blood and blood products in sufficient quantity is a key component of an effective health system.

An adequate supply can only be ensured through regular donations by voluntary, unpaid blood donors.

However, in many countries, blood services face the challenge of making sufficient blood available, while also ensuring its quality and safety.