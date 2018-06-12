Seven successful liver transplants performed at SIUT

Successful living donor liver transplants of seven patients were performed at the SIUT (Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation) last week, said a press release issued by the well-reputed institute on Monday.

The transplant surgeries were jointly performed by two visiting surgeons from Iran with their three counterparts from the SIUT. Iranian surgeons from Shiraz visit the SIUT and carry out similar surgeries.

All the seven surgeries were performed free of charge as part of the institute’s philosophy to provide all kinds of treatment “free with dignity”. The patients included two minors with the age group ranging between 10 and 11, and remaining patients were adults.

All the patients were from low-income groups and had travelled from southern Punjab, Balochistan and the interior of Sindh. They were in no position to bear the heavy cost of liver transplant surgeries privately.

Giving details, the hospital sources said the donors were the mother, husband and a sibling who were doing well. Kidney transplants are the flagship of the SIUT that has carried out over 5,000 procedures ever since the program kicked off in 1985.