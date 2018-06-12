Tue June 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

A
APP
June 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

COAS, Azeri envoy discuss regional peace, stability

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Alizada on Monday discussed matters of mutual interest including regional peace and stability. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, during the meeting held at GHQ the envoy acknowledged Pakistan Army’s contributions towards regional peace and stability. Alizada expressed the desire that his country wishes to play a role towards a prosperous region.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar