COAS, Azeri envoy discuss regional peace, stability

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Alizada on Monday discussed matters of mutual interest including regional peace and stability. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, during the meeting held at GHQ the envoy acknowledged Pakistan Army’s contributions towards regional peace and stability. Alizada expressed the desire that his country wishes to play a role towards a prosperous region.
