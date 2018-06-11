KCR: going in circles

When it was officially announced that the KCR revival plan has been interconnected with CPEC, it flashed a new ray of hope that with the Chinese collaboration, this long stuck up plan will now take a swift start. But a period of about a year has elapsed and so far no tangible progress is visible on ground. The outright demolition of the railway crossing bridge in Nazimabad No 4 creates suspicion regarding the fate of the KCR. In addition, the encroachments alongside the railway track are undoubtedly a stumbling block in the way.

For the last several years people have been hearing the hollow and stereotype statements from government officials about the KCR plan but the matter is still there where it was a decade ago. Somehow, despite a certain degree of despondency, the citizens of Karachi are still optimistic and believe that there is light at the end of tunnel. Hopefully, both provincial and federal governments will not lose sight of their repeated resolve and commitment and bring the KCR back to track. If this plan is further neglected, the billions of rupees investment will go down the drain causing massive destruction of an existing railroad infrastructure.

Zeeshan A Ansari

Karachi