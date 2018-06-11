Mon June 11, 2018
June 11, 2018

The Pakistani dream

This refers to the letter ‘Crisis of leadership’ (June 9) by Fahad Khalid. The writer has literally pen down the feeling of every Pakistani. It is true that the Pakistani people want to see their country as a perfect and developed state. Unfortunately, their dream is far from reality.

This is because political parties of our country have failed to deal with the major problems that have taken a toll on the lives of people – especially the poor. I agree with the writer when he says that we should give vote to those leaders who will serve our country with full dedication.

Sooda Akram

Kech

