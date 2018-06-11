Right to information

The KE authorities always boast about its customer services and ask consumers to write to or call them if they have any questions. I wrote to the organisation a few days back and asked for an updated schedule of loadshedding. To my utter surprise, I discovered that the representatives had sent me an incorrect/fake schedule. This disregards the consumer’s right to information.

We have already accepted that prolonged loadshedding is here to stay as the problem is not going to be resolved in the foreseeable future. In order to plan our lives according to the schedule of loadshedding, the KE authorities were requested for the information. The poor response from the centre shows that the authorities are not sincere to its consumers.

Abdul Aziz Khatri

Karachi