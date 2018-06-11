Where are the long arms of the law?

A few days ago, a young man was shot dead in Mardan over a domestic dispute. The initial investigation shows that the man was killed by one of his relatives over a land issue.

That people can easily take the law in their hands without thinking about the repercussions of their actions shows that we are far away from being called a civilised society. We have to take effective measures to put an end to such barbaric practices.

Manzar Hassan Khan

Peshawar