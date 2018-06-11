Mon June 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Where are the long arms of the law?

A few days ago, a young man was shot dead in Mardan over a domestic dispute. The initial investigation shows that the man was killed by one of his relatives over a land issue.

That people can easily take the law in their hands without thinking about the repercussions of their actions shows that we are far away from being called a civilised society. We have to take effective measures to put an end to such barbaric practices.

Manzar Hassan Khan

Peshawar

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar