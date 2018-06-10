Road damage

A sum of Rs22 million have been spent on repairing Skardu Road. However, the relevant authorities have failed to perform repair work on the road as efficiently as they should have . A major portion of the road from the Skardu Airport to the central town is still unrepaired. The contract for the road maintenance was awarded many years ago.

Skardu welcomes hundreds of tourists every year. It needs to have proper roads so that tourists can also have a pleasant experience. It is hoped that the relevant department will take measures to deal with the issue at the earliest.

Shakir H Shamim ( Skardu )