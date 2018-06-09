‘Loadshedding due to load on Tarbela Dam transformers’

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday said the prolonged and extra-power cuts were being carried out in Abbottabad, Mardan, Haripur and other adjacent areas due to extreme load on transformers in Tarbela Dam and low power generation in Warsak Dam.

Through a press release, a spokesman for the Pesco stated that due to extreme power load on Tarbela Dam transformers, dwellers of the above mentioned areas had to face repeated tripping, low voltage, breakdowns and extra-loadshedding.

“The Pesco officials are in contact with the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” said the release. The Pesco official asked the people to cooperate with them and avoid protests.