tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
There’s no routine blood test to detect sleep apnea, and it may well be missed during a routine medical visit. But left untreated, sleep apnea can raise a person’s risk for significant health risks, according to the U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Those risks include
* High blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, obesity and diabetes.
* Heart failure.
* Heartarrhythmia, the medical term for irregular heartbeat, driving accidents.
There’s no routine blood test to detect sleep apnea, and it may well be missed during a routine medical visit. But left untreated, sleep apnea can raise a person’s risk for significant health risks, according to the U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Those risks include
* High blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, obesity and diabetes.
* Heart failure.
* Heartarrhythmia, the medical term for irregular heartbeat, driving accidents.
Comments